The family entertainer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani continues to shine at the box office globally. The film starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt has grossed Rs 100 crore worldwide and that too within four days of its theatrical release. The makers shared the big news on Twitter and mentioned in the caption, “100 CRORE at the global box office - sacch mein, 'love hai toh sab hai!'” Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Film Surpasses Rs 50 Crore Mark in India!

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Worldwide Collections

Only prem from all sides as inki prem kahaani ho rahi hai famous WORLDWIDE!💜 100 CRORE at the global box office - sacch mein, 'love hai toh sab hai!'#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, in cinemas near you. Book your tickets now - https://t.co/5Q9IW4YI0O#RRKPK @aapkadharam… pic.twitter.com/117fKpNswe — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) August 1, 2023

