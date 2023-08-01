Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has managed to surpass Rs 50 crore mark at the box office. The family entertainer collected Rs 7.02 crore on its first Monday (August 1), bringing the four day total of RRKPK to Rs 52.92 crore in India. Helmed by Karan Johar, the fick has garnered positive reviews from audiences and critics. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Movie Review: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh Are Fabulous in Karan Johar's Well-Intentioned But Flawed, Preachy Romantic Entertainer (LatestLY Exclusive).

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Update:

#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani remains super-strong on the make-or-break Monday, despite reduction in ticket rates on weekdays... National chains - especially at urban centres - continue to drive its biz… Fri 11.10 cr, Sat 16.05 cr, Sun 18.75 cr, Mon 7.02 cr. Total: ₹ 52.92 cr.… pic.twitter.com/idQM6wqmTG — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 1, 2023

