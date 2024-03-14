Director Rohit Shetty celebrates his 50th birthday today, March 14. As the ace action director of Bollywood celebrates his special day, B-town celebrities took to their social media handles to share birthday wishes for Rohit. Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to share a happy throwback picture with Rohit and wrote, "Happy birthday Rohit...you are the only one I would sit in a chopper for that's how much I love you" Kareena stars in Rohit's upcoming movie cop universe movie Singham Again. The film sees Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh uniting once again. Deepika Padukone also joins Rohit Shetty's cop universe in Singham Again. Oscars 2024: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Reaction to Robert Downey Jr’s Acceptance Speech at the 96th Academy Awards Is a Must–See.

