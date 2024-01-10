Sunny Deol is set to feature in the upcoming film Safar, where Salman Khan will reportedly make a brief appearance in a cameo role. Scheduled for a two-day shoot in January 2024 at Mehboob Studios, Mumbai, Salman Khan, the Dabangg star, is preparing for this special appearance. Sunny Deol's last film, Gadar 2, proved to be a blockbuster at the box office. Now, with the anticipation surrounding Safar, fans eagerly await the collaboration between these two Bollywood stars on the silver screen. Sunny Deol Celebrates Birthday With His Boys Karan and Rajveer, Cuts Cake, and Grooves to the Beats of Dhol (Watch Video).

Salman Khan's Cameo In Sunny Deol's Safar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)