Sai Tamhankar's driver, who has worked for her for 6 years, was beaten up by teen drivers after he honked at them for driving rashly in the middle of the road. The incident took place after the actress was dropped off at her destination. The driver who has been identified as Saddam Mandal, was rushed to the hospital after being thrashed with belts and sticks. Sai Tamhankar is Fab in Red Midi Dress, Check Mimi Actor's Retro Look.

View Sai Tamhankar Update Here:

