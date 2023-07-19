Sai Tamhankar has shared some gorgeous pictures on social media. The Mimi actor took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in a red midi dress. The Bollywood actor accessorised her retro look with blue earrings, which she had worn in her film Duniyadari. "Btw I wore the same earrings in the film too .. so amazing visiting this old lane full of memories and amazing times .. to friendship , to Love and most of all to you all for loving this film and making it a blockbuster! [sic]," Sai added in the caption of her Instagram post. The actor looks absolutely beautiful with her hair styled in a ponytail. Sai Tamhankar Looks Uber-Cool in Collared White Dress, Check Mimi Actor's London Style.

Check Sai Tamhankar's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sai (@saietamhankar)

