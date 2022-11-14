Salaam Venky is the upcoming emotional family tale that features Kajol and Vishal Jethwa as mother and son duo. Based on a true story, the trailer gives glimpses how the two manage to remain cheerful as they ‘navigate through the most challenging situations’ and teach others ‘the true meaning of living big’. The end of the trailer drops a glimpse of Aamir Khan who’d be making cameo appearance in Revathy’s directorial. Salaam Venky: Kajol Is a Ray of Hope in First Look Poster of Her Revathy's Next; Film to Release in Theatres on December 9!

Watch The Trailer Of Salaam Venky Below:

