Salman Khan is back in the driver's seat for Kick 2! According to Bollywood Hungama, Khan has signed on for the action sequel, but this time with AR Murugadoss at the helm instead of Sajid Nadiadwala. Reportedly, Murugadoss and his team have developed the script, and filming is expected to begin in May 2024 with a limited schedule. Kick 2 is slated to hit theaters during Eid weekend 2025! While plot details remain under wraps, the anticipation for this high-octane collaboration is already revving up. Bull: Salman Khan Is Training 3.5 Hours Everyday To Prepare for His Character in Karan Johar’s Upcoming Film!

Salman Khan To Star In Kick 2

