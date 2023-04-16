Salman Khan attended the iftar party held by Baba and Zeeshan Siddique for the month of Ramzan. Salman was seen clicking pictures on the red carpet with Zeeshan and Baba dressed in a black kurta. He was earlier also spotted leaving the party and saying goodbye to Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan Hold Hands and Hug As They Leave Baba Siddique’s Iftar Bash (Watch Video)

Watch Salman with Zeeshan and Baba:

Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan attends the annual Iftaar celebrations hosted by Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique. pic.twitter.com/8Z7di2TqiT — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2023

