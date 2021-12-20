Bajrangi Bhaijaan, released in 2015, was widely praised and the film starring Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and debutante Harshaali Malhotra in the lead was a huge hit at the box office worldwide. During the RRR pre-release event, which was held in Mumbai on December 19, Salman confirmed about the film’s sequel. The script of the sequel too will be penned by KV Vijayendra Prasad, ace director SS Rajamouli’s father.

Salman Khan With Team RRR

Bajrangi Bhaijaan Sequel

