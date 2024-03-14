Kiran Rao's directorial Laapataa Ladies is getting a positive response from fans after its release on March 1. Amidst all the accolades coming in, Salman Khan also showered his praise on the film. Sharing a post on X (previously Twitter), Salman revealed that he saw the film with his father and asked when she would work with him. Salman only messed up when he further called Laapataa Ladies Kiran Rao's "debut as a director". FYI, Salman had attended the party of Kiran Rao's debut film Dhobi Ghat in 2011. Now, almost a day after the blunder, Khan has deleted the post and dropped a new tweet congratulating Kiran. Laapataa Ladies: Salman Khan Praises Kiran Rao's Film But Makes a Major Gaffe While Doing So!.

Check Out Salman Khan’s X Post Here:

Just saw Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies. Wah wah Kiran. I really enjoyed it n so did my father. superb job. Kab kaam karogi mere saath ? — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 14, 2024

