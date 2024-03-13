Bollywood superstar Salman Khan praised Kiran Rao's latest film, Laapataa Ladies, on his X (formerly Twitter) account. He even mentioned that his father, Salim Khan, enjoyed the movie. However, in his enthusiasm for Laapataa Ladies, Salman mistakenly called the movie Kiran's directorial debut. Fans of Bollywood cinema know Kiran's first film as director was Dhobi Ghat, released in 2010. Infact, Salman had attended the party of Dhobi Ghat back then. FYI, Laapataa Ladies is produced by Aamir Khan Productions. Laapataa Ladies Movie Review: Kiran Rao's Social Commentary On Women Empowerment Is Delightfully Entertaining! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Salman Khan Lauds Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies

Watch Laapataa Ladies Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)