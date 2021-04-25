Due to the second wave of COVID-19 in India, the situation day-by-day is getting uglier. Amidst this, many celebs are trying their best to help the one's in need. Even Bollywood actor Salman Khan is doing his best and has been a messiah for the frontline workers. As the superstar has been providing food kits to the frontline people in the midst of these tough times.

Check It Out:

Bollywood star Salman Khan sends food packets to frontline workers #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/Y60RWbkRsY — NDTV (@ndtv) April 25, 2021

