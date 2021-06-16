With theatres getting the go-ahead to open with limited capacity, release dates of biggies are tickling in. Akshay Kumar has already confirmed Bell Bottom's release date yesterday and now we hear Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali too has one. While the name has been apparently altered to Bhaijaan, the actor is aiming for Diwali 2022 for release. Salman will reportedly release the first look on Bakri-Eid.

