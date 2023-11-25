On November 25, Vicky Kaushal took to social media to share glimpses of his training session under the guidance of the Indian Military. The actor is portraying the late Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in Meghna Gulzar's upcoming film. Vicky Kaushal posted a behind-the-scenes video showcasing his training alongside the cadets of the Indian Military Academy. The clip features Vicky performing knuckle push-ups with the others. Sam Bahadur Song 'Banda': Vicky Kaushal Brings Sam Manekshaw's Heroics Alive in This Inspiring Track (Watch Video).

Check Out Vicky Kaushal's IG Video Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

