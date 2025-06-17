Malayalam actress Kavya Madhavan’s father, businessman P. Madhavan, passed away in Chennai on Monday (June 16). He was 75. According to OnManorama, Madhavan was a respected figure in his hometown of Neeleswaram in the Kasaragod district of Kerala. He was also the owner of Supriya Textiles. In several interviews, Kavya Madhavan had spoken fondly of her father, often recalling how he supported her during the early days of her film career, from accompanying her to sets to standing by her through her difficult times. The reason behind his passing remains unclear. P Madhavan's funeral will be held in Kochi. Mannara Chopra's Father Advocate Raman Rai Handa Passes Away, Actress Says He Was the 'Pillar of Strength for Our Family'.

