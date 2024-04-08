Sanjay Dutt recently took to social media to address ongoing rumours about his potential entry into politics, firmly refuting such speculations. In a post, the actor unequivocally stated his current disinterest in politics and emphasised that if he ever decides to join any party, he will personally announce it. He urged his fans and followers not to lend credence to any circulating news regarding his political affiliations. Happy Women’s Day 2024: Sanjay Dutt Shares Video Montage Featuring the ‘Incredible’ Women in His Life, Calling Them His ‘Inspiration’ – WATCH.

Sanjay Dutt's Post

I would like to put all rumours about me joining politics to rest. I am not joining any party or contesting elections. If I do decide to step into the political arena then I will be the first one to announce it. Please refrain from believing what is being circulated in the news… — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) April 8, 2024

