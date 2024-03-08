International Women’s Day is celebrated annually on March 8, and many are extending special posts to celebrate the special woman or women in their lives. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt also took to Instagram to share a video montage featuring the 'incredible' women in his life, whom he calls his 'inspiration'. This includes his mother, wife, sisters and children, showcasing the precious moments he shared with them. Sanjay celebrates this special day by stating, “Celebrating the incredible women in my life today and every day. You are my strength, my love, and my inspiration. Happy Women's Day to all my loves.” International Women's Day 2024 Sand Art: Sudarsan Pattnaik Dedicates Stunning Sand Art to Women Around the World (View Post).

Sanjay Dutt’s Post On International Women’s Day

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

