Sara Ali Khan has dropped a slew of pictures on Instagram from her Christmas vacation in London. In the gorg clicks, the actress can be seen having a gala time with her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan at Winter Wonderland. Right from sitting on a swing to posing with her pals, Sara had a great X-Mas. Check it out. Shilpa Shetty and Sister Shamita Shell Out Winter Fashion Goals During Their London Vacay (View Pics).

Sara Ali Khan in London:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)