In a heartwarming gesture, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan recently took to social media to share a special moment she captured with her grandmother, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore. The snapshot, accompanied by a heartfelt message, quickly garnered attention and admiration from followers worldwide. Sara shared the photo and captioned it, “Because your roots matter”. The actress is currently basking under the success of her recent movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The movie also features Vicky Kaushal in lead roles. 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' Actress Sara Ali Khan is a Denim Lover, Check Out Pics.

Check Out The Photo Here:

View this post on Instagram

