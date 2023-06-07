Sara Ali Khan is currently busy promoting her next release, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, co-starring Vicky Kaushal. The actors are traveling across different cities to promote their new release and we are in awe of their chemistry. While Sara's 'hatke' fashion choices are getting noted, let's not discuss them just yet. For today, we'll focus on her past fashion outings, denim in particular. Sara's love for her pair of basic jeans has always prompted us to go hunting for a cool pair of jeans. Orry’s Pics With Suhana Khan, Nysa Devgan, Sara Ali Khan and Other Star Kids From the NMACC Gala Take the Internet by Storm.

From pairing her jeans with a crop top to an embellished ethnic tunic, Sara loves styling her jeans in so many different ways. While summer is not the right time to wear nice blue jeans you can stock them up for the winter, right? A few pairs of basic jeans are a must in everyone's closet. If styled right, it can look so damn charming. No one ever needs a reason to pick up a pair of jeans but trust us, if you are not a genuine jeans lover, Sara Ali Khan will make you one. Don't believe us? Check out some of her coolest fashion appearances in them. And then you will probably have a change of mind. Sara Ali Khan Does 'Namaste Darshako' From Spiti Valley As She Shares Glimpses From Her Vacay (Watch Video).

Classic Combination

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Such a Chic Look

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Love for Boho Fashion

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Like a Ray of Sunshine

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Perfect Holiday Look

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

That's Hot

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So Trendy

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, now are you a jeans lover? Yes or yes?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 07, 2023 12:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).