Sara Ali Khan shared a series of cute clicks on Instagram today that see her chilling with her family in London. In the pics, we get to see the Atrangi Re actress in a park with bros Ibrahim Ali Khan and little Jeh Ali Khan. Well, one of the pictures also see daddy Saif Ali Khan smiling broadly while posing with his children. Sara captioned the images as, "Keeping up with the Pataudi’s." Indeed, a perfect pic. Sara Ali Khan Shares Adorable Pictures With Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Baby Jeh as He Turns One!

Sara Ali Khan With Fam:

