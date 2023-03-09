Satish Kaushik passed away on March 8 following a heart attack. Right from PM Modi to Salman Khan, many well-known personalities have mourned the death of the veteran actor-director. Now, as per latest update, the last rites of Satish Kaushik will be held in Mumbai at 5 PM. His cremation process will take place in Andheri. Pooja Hegde's Condolence Tweet for Satish Kaushik Confirms Late Actor is Part of Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (View Pic).

Satish Kaushik Last Rites in Mumbai:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes (@etimes)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)