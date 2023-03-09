Bollywood industry is mourning the death of actor-director, Satish Kaushik. Right from Salman Khan to Anupam Kher, many celebs have mourned the loss of the versatile artiste. Now, even Pooja Hegde condoled the demise of the star on Twitter along with confirming that the late actor is part of her next Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Hegde shared a still from the film's set lauding Satish's 'sense of humour'. Have a look. Satish Kaushik Passes Away at 66: Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn Mourn Loss of the Versatile Actor-Director.

Satish Kaushik in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan:

Grown up watching him in films. Glad that fate had planned for me to work with him too. So sweet and such a great sense of humour. R.I.P Satish Ji. We’ll see you through your films 🙏🏻😞 pic.twitter.com/WZcaH3fFOM — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) March 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)