Veteran Bollywood actor and comedian Govardhan Asrani, fondly known as Asrani, passed away in Mumbai on October 20, 2025, at the age of 84 after a prolonged illness. His last rites were held at the Santacruz Crematorium, with close family members in attendance. The actor's manager, Babubhai Thiba, confirmed that Asrani breathed his last at 3 PM at Arogya Nidhi Hospital in Juhu.

Asrani Passes Away – See Post

Late actor Asrani’s manager, Babubhai Thiba, tells ANI - "Asrani passed away today at 3 PM at Arogya Nidhi Hospital, Juhu. He is survived by his wife, sister, and nephew." https://t.co/rrOd7uoxn4 — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2025

Asrani’s Early Life

Born in Jaipur, Rajasthan, during the British era, Asrani completed his education at St. Xavier's School and Rajasthan College while also working as a voice artist for All India Radio, Jaipur. His passion for acting led him to the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, where he honed his craft before stepping into the Hindi film industry in the 1960s.

Asrani’s Iconic 'Sholay' Jailer Role

Asrani rose to fame in the early 1970s with Mere Apne and went on to become one of Indian cinema’s most beloved comic actors. His portrayal of the eccentric jailer in Sholay remains iconic, particularly his famous line, “Hum Angrezon ke zamaane ke jailer hain.” Despite his brief screen time, the role immortalised him as one of Bollywood’s greatest comedians.

Asrani’s Five-Decade Journey in Cinema

Over a career spanning more than five decades, Asrani appeared in over 350 films, working with legendary directors like Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Basu Chatterjee, BR Chopra and later with David Dhawan and Priyadarshan. His performances in Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar, Balika Badhu, Abhimaan, Welcome, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Hera Pheri remain fan favourites. He also won two Filmfare Awards for Best Comedian. Apart from Hindi cinema, Asrani made significant contributions to Gujarati films between 1972 and 2012. On television, he was loved for his portrayal of Narada in Doordarshan's Natkhat Narad. Just hours before his death, he had shared Diwali greetings with his fans on social media.

Asrani's Last Post - See Post

Asrani’s Enduring Legacy in Indian Cinema

Asrani married actress Manju Bansal, his co-star in Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar and Namak Haram. The couple appeared together in several films and shared a long-lasting partnership both on and off-screen. His final works included Dream Girl 2 and Non Stop Dhamaal (2023), followed by Kunwarapur (2024). With a record-breaking presence in over 100 films each in the 1970s and 1980s, Asrani’s legacy as a performer who brought laughter to millions remains unmatched.

