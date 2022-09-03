The shooting of Satyaprem Ki Katha has commenced from today. The makers have shared a still of the film’s lead pair, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, and they look adorable together. While sharing it, they captioned saying, “The love story begins! Straight from the Mahurat shot of #SatyaPremKiKatha.” Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan Seeks Lord Ganesha’s Blessings as He Gears up To Shoot for Sameer Vidwans Film (View Pic).

Shooting Of Satyaprem Ki Katha Begins

