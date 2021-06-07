Producer and casting director, Seher Latif has passed away due to COVID-19 complications on June 7. She was a popular face from the showbiz and has worked on films like Lunchbox, Eat Pray Love, Shakuntala Devi, Durgamati, Bhaag Beanie Bhaag and more. May her soul RIP.

Check It Out:

Co-produced the Netflix film Maska and Netflix series Bhaag Beanie Bhaag. Also worked as an Executive Producer for films like Shakuntala Devi, Gold and Noblemen. — CinemaRare (@CinemaRareIN) June 7, 2021

