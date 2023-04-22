On the auspicious festival of Eid ul-Fitr, many celebs have extended greetings to fans social media. Shaan Mukherji too wished everyone saying Eid Mubarak via Instagram. He shared a pic of himself that shows him dressed in a white jubba and skullcap. He is seen offering salah in this photo. The singer has been trolled by netizens over this post. One of them even commented on his posting asking, “Ye muslim kab se ban gya , i thought he is Bengali”. Eid 2023: From Mahesh Babu to Jr NTR, Celebs Wish Fans ‘Eid Mubarak’ on Twitter!

Singer Shaan’s Post On Eid 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaan Mukherji (@singer_shaan)

Netizens Troll Him

Comments On Singer Shaan's Eid Post (Photo Credits: Instagram/@singer_shaan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)