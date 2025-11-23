In a shocking incident in West Bengal, Bengali film cinematographer Soumyadeep Guin was found hanging at home in Kolkata. A police official said that Soumyadeep Guin, popularly known as Vicky, was found hanging at his home in south Kolkata on Sunday, November 23, reports PTI. Guin was 40 years old. After the incident came to light, Guin's body was recovered from his room by his family around noon. Veteran Bengali Actress Basanti Chatterjee Dies of Cancer at 88, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Pays Tribute (See Post).

STORY | Bengali film cinematographer found hanging at home Bengali film cinematographer Soumyadeep Guin, popularly known as Vicky, was found hanging at his home in south Kolkata on Sunday, a Kolkata Police officer said. READ: https://t.co/ZCHs14M27K pic.twitter.com/Wh7v0kCnWK — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 23, 2025

