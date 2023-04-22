The festival of Eid is celebrated with great zeal across the country. Not just in India, but Muslims in other parts of the world too are celebrating Eid ul-Fitr. This auspicious festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan. Many celebs have extended their heartfelt wishes to fans on Twitter, including Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR and others. Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023 Wishes: President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi and Others Greet People on the Auspicious Occasion of Eid.

Mahesh Babu

Wishing you all a happy and blessed Eid al-Fitr! #EidMubarak 🌙 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 22, 2023

Chiranjeevi

Eid Mubarak to all my brothers, sisters and their loved ones. May the spirit of Eid-ul-Fitr spread joy, peace,harmony & prosperity in everyone’s lives. #EidMubarak 🌙 pic.twitter.com/y4g99KbPgc — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 22, 2023

Jr NTR

Eid Mubarak! May this pious occasion bring you and your loved ones health, happiness and hope. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 22, 2023

Silambarasan TR

Eid-ul-Fitr Mubarak! Wishing you all peace, harmony, happiness, good health & prosperity on the occasion of Eid.#EidAlFitrMubarak #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/GTx5PAIDEG — Silambarasan TR (@SilambarasanTR_) April 22, 2023

Dhanush

Eid Mubarak🌙 🙏🙏 — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) April 22, 2023

Kalyanram Nandamuri

Eid Mubarak :) Wishing you good health, success, and happiness. — Kalyanram Nandamuri (@NANDAMURIKALYAN) April 22, 2023

Karthi

Eid Mubarak! Wishing you and your families abundance of happiness & prosperity! — Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) April 22, 2023

