Singer KK’s untimely demise, which happened on May 31 in Kolkata, left the music world and all his fans shocked. In remembrance of the late singer, Shaan paid an emotional tribute to him at an event by crooning to one of the most loved tracks of KK, the evergreen song, “Pal”. He captioned his post saying, “Remembering Kakes Don’t know why but that’s what call him .. Kakes”. IIFA Rocks 2022: Music Maestro AR Rahman Remembers Late Singer KK At The Mega Event.

Shaan Singing Pal At An Event

