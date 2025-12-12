YouTube now allows US users to get paid in crypto stablecoins. The Google-owned platform lets them receive payments through PayPal’s stablecoin, PYUSD. YouTube creators will receive earnings without the platform handling cryptocurrency directly, simplifying the process. The feature builds on PayPal’s earlier rollout, which allows users to hold and spend PYUSD across its platforms, including Venmo, as per a report by Fortune. Stablecoins like PYUSD, pegged to the US dollar, are gaining traction in Big Tech as companies explore ways to integrate crypto into payments. YouTube’s move reflects a growing trend among major tech firms experimenting with digital currencies, offering creators and users more flexible, modern ways to manage money. GPT-5.2 Released: OpenAI Introduces New Frontier Model With Superior General Intelligence, Long-Context Understanding and More; Available in API, Perplexity.

YouTube Enables Crypto Stablecoin Payments in US