Kirron Kher took to her Instagram and shared a sweet picture featuring 'dear friend' Shah Rukh Khan from a Diwali party which they attended last night. In the shared click, we see SRK and Kirron hugging and posing for the lenses in traditional attire. While King Khan opted for a black printed kurta, Kirron looked beautiful in a red salwar-suit. Kirron Kher Disapproves of Karan Johar's Diwali Fashion, Calls Him 'Anarkali' in This Toddles Video – WATCH.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kirron Kher:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirron Kher (@kirronkhermp)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)