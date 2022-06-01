Shah Rukh Khan seems to be in no mood to entertain the paps. As King Khan who was recently spotted at a dubbing studio in Mumbai was seen hiding himself with the help of an umbrella. In the video, we get to see the superstar rushing towards his car, while his bodyguard help him protect his face from the shutterbugs. Well, we wonder what's on SRK's mind these days? Shah Rukh Khan Dances His Heart Out At Karan Johar’s 50th Birthday Bash; Watch SRK’s Viral Video Grooving To ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ Song.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)