While fans saw pictures of Gauri Khan and Aryan Khan making entry at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash, SRKians wondered if the superstar would be arriving for the event or not. Shah Rukh Khan made an entry from a different gate and made his way to the party. Here is a viral video from inside party where SRK can be seen dancing his heart out to “Koi Mil Gaya” song. King Khan is seen dressed in an all-black ensemble and looking handsome as always. Katrina Kaif–Vicky Kaushal, Aishwarya Rai–Abhishek Bachchan, Mira Rajput–Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor–Saif Ali Khan, Kiran Rao–Aamir Khan: Pictures And Videos Of Celebs At Karan Johar’s 50th Birthday Bash.

Shah Rukh Khan At Karan Johar’s Birthday Bash

Shah Rukh dancing to koi milgaya last night at Karan’s party. ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/HvAtCiGpEH — Shaki (@fsharkz) May 26, 2022

