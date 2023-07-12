Previously Anirudh, who composed the score for Jawan had made the announcement for Jawan's Prevue through a tweet. Shah Rukh Khan recently responded to his tweet expressing his love for Anirudh and saying that he will miss their late nights staying up together. Anirudh also responded saying "Love you and thank you sir". Shah Rukh Khan Thanks Jawan Co-Star Vijay Sethupathi For Delicious Meals And Tamil Lessons, Calls Atlee A Mass Director!

View Shah Rukh Khan's Tweet:

Love you and thank you sir ❤️❤️❤️🫡🫡🫡 — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) July 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)