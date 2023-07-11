Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has taken to Twitter to thank his Jawan co-star Vijay Sethupathi for the delicious meals and Tamil lessons he received while working on the film. Khan tweeted, "Sir an honour to work with you. Thanks for teaching me a bit of Tamil on the sets & the delicious food u got. Love u Nanba!" He also had high praise for Jawan director Atlee, calling him a "mass director". He tweeted, "Sirrrrrr!!! Maaasssssss!! Your are da man!!!! Thank u for everything and making sure the A K Meer gave his inputs along with Priya!! Love u all." Jawan is an upcoming action film directed by Atlee and starring Khan, Sethupathi, and Nayanthara. The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on September 7, 2023. Shah Rukh Khan Thanks Jawan Co-Star Vijay Sethupathi For Delicious Meals And Tamil Lessons, Calls Atlee A Mass Director!

Check Out The Tweets Here:

Sir an honour to work with you. Thanks for teaching me a bit of Tamil on the sets & the delicious food u got. Love u Nanba! https://t.co/b346h1zjrt — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 11, 2023

Sirrrrrr!!! Maaasssssss!! Your are da man!!!! Thank u for everything and making sure the A K Meer gave his inputs along with Priya!! Love u all. https://t.co/MkfColhgd5 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)