Shah Rukh Khan's devout fans kick-started the festivities for the superstar's 58th birthday with a special screening of the iconic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in Mumbai's renowned Maratha Mandir. Enthusiastic supporters flooded the streets, joyously dancing to the vibrant beats of dhol drums, igniting the fervor to honor King Khan. Celebrations began in full swing, setting the tone for Khan's upcoming birthday. The passionate fan base, in a jubilant display of adoration, united to relive the magic of the classic film while eagerly anticipating the milestone celebration for the beloved Bollywood icon. Ahead of Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday, Fans of Dunki Star Arrive From Nepal at Mannat (View Pics & Video).

See Fan Videos Here For Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday Here:

Magical Moment At Maratha Mandir

DDLJ Special Screening

Fans Dance And Burst Crackers

