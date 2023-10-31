Shah Rukh Khan will be celebrating his 58th birthday on November 2, 2023 Now, ahead of the special day, fans of SRK from Nepal have already reached Mannat to get a glimpse of the superstar. In pics and video shared by King Khan's fan page on social media, we get to see Dunki actor's admirers posing outside the actor's abode. They could be seen all excited for the superstar's birthday while holding banners celebrating SRK. Have a look! Dunki Teaser: From Runtime to Reveal Date, All We Know About Promos of Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani's Upcoming Film.

Shah Rukh Khan Fans Outside Mannat:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan Universe (@srkuniverse)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)