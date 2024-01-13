Shah Rukh Khan has had a fantastic 2023 with his films Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki rocking at the box office. Following his cinematic triumph, the superstar recently turned muse for celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha and we have zero complaints. In the photoshoot pics shared by the artist, SRK looks dashing in black tee and denim exuding charm. The actor for the shoot was styled by Shaleena Nathani. Have a look at the stunning clicks below. Shah Rukh Khan Is Looking Forward to Watch Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, Calls It 'Highly Inflammable'.

Shah Rukh Khan Poses for Rohan Shrestha:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohan Shrestha (@rohanshrestha)

