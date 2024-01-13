Shah Rukh Khan took to X (formerly called Twitter) and extended his support for Mahesh Babu's latest release, Guntur Kaaram. King Khan shared the Telugu film's trailer, adding that he'll be watching the blockbuster soon. He also called the movie 'Mass'. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the flick also stars Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Prakash Raj and Jagapathi Babu. Guntur Kaaram Review: Netizens Hail Mahesh Babu’s Stellar Performance in Trivikram Srinivas’ Action Drama!

SRK Soon to Watch Guntur Kaaram:

Looking forward to #GunturKaaram my friend @urstrulyMahesh!!! A promising ride of action, emotion and of course…. Massss!!! Highly inflammable!https://t.co/a0zUlnA1iy — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 13, 2024

