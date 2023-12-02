In a heartwarming interaction with a fan during AskSRK session, Shah Rukh Khan was asked about his feelings towards the Dunki song "Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se," with the fan sharing that it evoked memories of home. Responding to this, SRK expressed, “Yes, it really makes me think about my parents, my Delhi days, and friends made and lost in time. Very emotional." Check out their tweets below! Swiggy Delivery Partners Reach Mannat Post Shah Rukh Khan's 'Kyun Bhai Aap Swiggy Se Ho' Tweet During #AskSRK Sesh! (View Pic).

Shah Rukh Khan's X Post

Yes it really makes me think about my parents…my Delhi days….friends made and lost in time. Very emotional #Dunki https://t.co/v13BWIn1CE — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 2, 2023

