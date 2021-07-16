Shah Rukh Khan has watched Farhan Akhtar's Toofan and Bollywood superstar can't stop praising Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial. SRK took to Twitter and wrote "Wish my friends @FarOutAkhtar @RakeyshOmMehra the best for their labour of love. I had the privilege to see it a few days back. Extremely fine performances by @SirPareshRawal (wow!) @mohanagashe @mrunal0801 @hussainthelal My review: we shld all try & make more films like Toofaan"

SRK's Take on Toofaan

