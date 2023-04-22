Shah Rukh Khan greeted the sea of fans gathered outside Mannat on the auspicious occasion of Eid this year. The superstar shared a pic of him greeting fans and penned sweet note extending his heartfelt Eid wishes. He tweeted, “So lovely to see you all on this festive day!!! Now let’s spread the love… and may God’s blessings be upon all of us… Eid Mubarak.” Eid 2023: Shah Rukh Khan Waves at Fans Gathered Outside Mannat Bungalow on the Auspicious Occasion (View Pics & Video).

Shah Rukh Khan’s Eid 2023 Post

So lovely to see you all on this festive day!!! Now let’s spread the love… and may God’s blessings be upon all of us… Eid Mubarak. pic.twitter.com/P7eYPmgSko — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 22, 2023

SRK Greeting Fans

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

