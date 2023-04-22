Fans of Shah Rukh Khan gather outside Mannat every year on the occasion of Eid and this year too it was no different. SRKians who have been waiting outside the bungalow finally got to catch a glimpse of the Pathaan star. King Khan was seen waving at the crowd gathered outside and cheered them up with his presence. He came to greet them all in casual avatar and looked dapper as ever! Eid 2023: Fans Gather Outside Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat Bungalow To Catch a Glimpse of Him and Wish Eid Mubarak (Watch Video).

Shah Rukh Khan Waves at Fans

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Eid Treat For SRKians

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

King Khan At Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan On Eid 2023 (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

