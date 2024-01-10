Recently, at an award show, the nation witnessed a reunion between the Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Mani Ratnam. As both luminaries basked in the limelight, having clinched awards in separate categories, their camaraderie from their last collaboration in the iconic Dil Se surfaced in a moment of delightful banter. The atmosphere crackled with laughter as SRK seized the moment to express his ardent desire for a cinematic reunion. Srk humorously implored the director, "It’s all out in the open now. I’m requesting you, I’m begging you, I'm telling you every time! Let's make a film together. I swear, I'll dance atop a plane to ''Chhaiya Chhaiya'' if that's what it takes!" The playful exchange escalated when Mani Ratnam, equally adept at playful banter, retorted that he'd consider working with Srk again once, when he acquires his very own aircraft. Unfazed and as quick as lightning, the Dunki actor replied, "Mani, judging by the trajectory of my recent films, that plane isn't too far off. I'm on my way!" Shah Rukh Khan Warmly Hugs and Clicks Photos With ISRO Team and Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Heroes at Recent Event (Watch Videos).

SRK and Mani Ratnam At An Award Show

Maniratnam- i'll work with him when he buys a plane SRK- the way my films are doing that plane isnt far away 😭 Such a wholesome interaction b/w both the legends 💖 pic.twitter.com/6dKPwzzugR — ح (@hmmbly) January 10, 2024

