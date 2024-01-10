As the ultimate selfie magnet, Shah Rukh Khan found himself in a dream-come-true moment at an awards event. With the ISRO Team and Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Heroes celebrating their well-deserved honors, they swiftly turned to SRK for that coveted selfie. Khan, decked in a sharp black coat and a stylish ponytail, graced the stage, sharing warm hugs with the team members before clicking selfies with them. Shah Rukh Khan Admirer Shares Heartwarming Story About How Superstar Once Helped His Father for a Selfie (View Pic).

Shah Rukh Khan With ISRO Team:

Team ISRO also wanted a picture with KING @iamsrk fan moment 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/4pIsKmlbLu — SRK Fans Trends🧊🔥 (@_SRKFansTrends) January 10, 2024

Shah Rukh Khan With Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Team:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SRK WARRIORS (@teamsrkwarriors)

