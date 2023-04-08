Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s yet-to-be-titled project has been wrapped up. The makers dropped the lead pair’s first look poster as they announced the wrap up of the upcoming film. Shahid and Kriti’s characters, who look much in love, share steamy chemistry in this first look poster. The duo is seen romancing on bike on the beach side. The film scheduled to be released in October this year also features Dharmender Deol and Dimple Kapadia. Kriti Sanon To Be Paired Opposite Shahid Kapoor In Dinesh Vijan’s Next – Reports.

Shahid Kapoor And Kriti Sanon

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)