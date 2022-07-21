Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films has reportedly signed Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon for ‘the biggest love story’ and it would be the first time that the two would be working together. As per a report in Pinkvilla, the shooting will commence by the end of this year and will be filmed in Mumbai, Delhi and multiple European countries. However, there is no official announcement on it yet. Shahid Kapoor Teams Up With Dinesh Vijan for a Unique Love Story – Reports.

Kriti Sanon And Shahid Kapoor

