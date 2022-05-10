The trio Shahid Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Ishaan Khatter are giving us some major travel and friendship goals. The three boys were currently seen off for a biking trip to Europe. Three of them took to their social media handles and posted happy pics from their road vacay. Shahid Kapoor is Enjoying his European Bike Trip with Ishaan Khatter and Kunal Kemmu - View Pics.

Check Out The Pictures Below:

Biker Boys!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

The Need!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)

All Smiles!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@kunalkemmu)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)